Revelation 3:20: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come into him and dine with him, and he with me.”
This Scripture was written to the Laodicean church, one of the seven God chose to lay bare his audit of their spiritual condition.
Their spiritual condition was far from what it should have been. Jesus said they were lukewarm, and they could not even recognize their spiritual corruption. They were so wishy-washy that he was about to spit them out of his mouth.
After having our church doors closed for over two months, this passage of scripture came to my mind. I began to wonder is God knocking on the door of Grace Bible. After he did inventory of our spiritual condition, what would he say? Would we even hear him knocking? Would we even care? I am afraid the sad reality would be we have a form of religion and not a relationship. Are we today telling people what they want to hear rather than what the Bible clearly says?
There is a painting of Jesus standing outside of a door knocking. If you look at the door you will notice, there is no doorknob on the outside. When Jesus comes knocking, we must be willing to open the door. If you will open the door, you may hear some things you do not want to hear. However, faith cometh by hearing and hearing the word of God.
— Pastor Doug Christy