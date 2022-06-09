Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Galatians 3:1-5. In this passage, Paul again confronted the Galatians as they began to move away from the true Gospel. They were first taught of salvation through faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, which is the true gospel.
It is by grace they were saved, through faith in the risen Lord. However, many of the Galatians became overly focused on good works, straying into legalistic thinking and practice. They were trying to perfect themselves through good works and following the law. However, they were first saved by grace through faith and received the Spirit as such, not through observing the law.
Though good works are good and should be increasingly present in a believer’s life after being saved, they are not the end goal. The Christian life is not a series of dos and don’ts, and then I get to heaven once I have achieved a certain level of religiosity.
We are saved by believing in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior and receiving his forgiveness of our sins. Good works will then naturally result as we follow him in obedience and are continually changed by the Spirit’s work in our lives.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m., and Women’s Bible study, Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
