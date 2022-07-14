Mary Beerworth from the Vermont Right to Life spoke briefly about the importance of voting against Vermont Proposal 5 on Election Day. She gave a very impassioned plea about the dangers of this bill being passed and how damaging it could be to unborn babies, vulnerable women and minors. Check out some of the details of this proposal at vrlc.net.
Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Galatians 4: 12-20. In this passage, Paul urges the Galatian believers to imitate him as he himself sought to be like Christ. Paul was concerned for their spiritual well-being, since they had started out so enthusiastically for the Gospel but had since been troubled by legalists and had begun to stray.
Rathier stressed the importance of avoiding legalism while holding on to Christ. The church body should be unified and not be divided into different factions. We are to show grace to one another as we seek to further Christ’s kingdom in our community.
On Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., please join us for free food and fun at the Moscow Recreation Park as we celebrate summer with a community party. The next day, Sunday, July 17, 4-6 p.m., join us for free food, music, and fellowship at the Waterville Town Green.
Church service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Bible study, Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m.; prayer meeting, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.; and women’s Bible study, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
