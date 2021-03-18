Message by Lincoln Sprague, 1 Corinthians 4, “The Secret Things of God. What are the secret things of God? The secret things of God are all related to what Jesus did for mankind when he willingly went to the cross to make the way of salvation. It is the gospel.”
Why was it necessary for Jesus to do that? God created man to have a loving relationship with himself, but because of the rebellion of Adam, sin came into the world. Sin separates us from our Holy God. In order to restore that relationship, God became a man (Jesus) who was without sin. He became the perfect sacrifice to cover all our sins, and restore the relationship with his beloved creatures. As the song goes, “Jesus paid it all,” and offers forgiveness for all our sins.
God loves each person in this world more than we can comprehend. He knows everything about us, even the number of hairs on our head. He created angels to watch over us. He has given us the Holy Spirit to dwell in us and help us on life’s journey. He promises to be with us and never forsake us.
He has given us his word, the Bible, to show us he exists and how he loves us with an everlasting love, and how to live joyfully, hopefully, fulfilled and loved — all this and heaven too.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. All are so welcome.
— Sherry Bell
