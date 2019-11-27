What a wonderful time of year when we collectively pause as a nation, as families, and individuals to give thanks to Almighty God for his untold mercies and grace. The old hymn reminds us to “Count your blessings, name them one by one,” but in so doing we find they are too numerous to count.
During this Thanksgiving holiday, we remember those humble, faithful, steadfast and brave Pilgrims who endured persecution in England, 12 years in Holland, a tumultuous crossing of the Atlantic, a waiting wilderness with lurking Indians, and a New England winter. However, God had a purpose and a plan for this special group of faithful ones. They knew they were but “stepping stones” for the purposes of God, and they were right. For it was from these courageous men and women that God began the work of building a nation whose God is the Lord. He has blessed this nation because we have honored him. We taught our children the Word of God, his reality, his power, his mercies and grace, his love, and the complete forgiveness of sins through his only son, Jesus. We as a nation prospered because we were grounded in biblical principles that produced godliness and prosperity.
We have drifted from those glorious days, but thankfully still have the national sense of “In God We Trust.”
We are honored to have you join us each Sunday at 10:30. Moscow Road, Moscow.
— Sherry Bell