This Palm Sunday, we celebrated what most Bible scholars refer to as Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem — what Pastor Russ Rathier likes to call his victory parade. All the people were gathered, shouting in praise and adoration for Jesus.
Rathier took us through the account in Luke 19:29-44, pointing out that Jesus was carried through his victory parade not on a grand chariot nor on a valiant steed, but on the back of a donkey. Not only did this fulfill the prophecy in Scripture, but it made an in-your-face statement about him and his purpose.
In biblical times, donkeys represented peace, service, suffering and humility. Which one of these isn’t a representation of Christ? The donkey was most known as a beast of burden, carrying the weight of others on its back, just as Jesus was carrying the weight of the sin of all mankind on his.
The pastor also pointed out was that there are only two accounts of Jesus mounting any animal during his time here on Earth. The first was as the pregnant Mary was traveling to Bethlehem on a donkey. The only other time being in his triumphal entry the week before he would be crucified.
You may not think a donkey was the ideal ride for a victory parade, but Jesus, who came in all humility to serve and suffer, bearing the weight of our sins, could there have been anything more fitting?
Come join the fun. Our Easter egg hunt is Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m., rain or shine.
