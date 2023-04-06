This Palm Sunday, we celebrated what most Bible scholars refer to as Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem — what Pastor Russ Rathier likes to call his victory parade. All the people were gathered, shouting in praise and adoration for Jesus.

Rathier took us through the account in Luke 19:29-44, pointing out that Jesus was carried through his victory parade not on a grand chariot nor on a valiant steed, but on the back of a donkey. Not only did this fulfill the prophecy in Scripture, but it made an in-your-face statement about him and his purpose.

