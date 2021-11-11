Continuing the study through the book of Hebrews we come to Chapter 9 where Paul continues his letter to the Jewish believers explaining that Jesus is the perfect and superior fulfillment of the old covenant.
Before Jesus, the Old Testament covenant, with the rules and rituals, was given to the Jewish people to have access to God and the removal of their sins. But when Jesus came as our sacrifice and redeemer, it became possible for all men to have forgiveness of their sins — past, present and future — and have access to God every moment of every day.
The willing sacrifice of Jesus, our great high priest, was not temporary like the old covenant that had to be repeated, but his sacrifice was once and for all.
It is part of our sin nature to not accept God at his word, but his word is truth and clearly tells us that he loves us so much that he became a man, Jesus, to pay the penalty for our sins. We struggle to believe in such love and think, “What is man that God is even mindful of us,” but the Bible is all about the love of God for every person on the planet.
— Sherry Bell
