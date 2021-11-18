Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this week from Hebrews 10: 1-18. The priests of Levitical law had to perform annual sacrifices for the payment of sins. Though required by law, these sacrifices were unable to remove the guilt from the people for the sins committed. Because the sacrifices were imperfect, they had to be offered every year, and really functioned to point us to the coming Messiah.
God provided the perfect sacrifice through his son, Jesus Christ. Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead to pay the price for all our sin and to conquer death. Because his sacrifice is perfect, it never needs to be replaced or repeated. He died once for all. His perfect sacrifice means that his forgiveness is complete and total.
In his grace, God chooses to not remember any of our sin when we receive Jesus as our Lord and savior and repent of our sins.
Rathier reminded us that Jesus on the cross showed both the wrath of God and the love of God. God poured out all his wrath for our sin on his perfect Son, demonstrating his great love for us. By this perfect sacrifice, forgiveness and a clear conscience are available to every person reading this today.
The sermon can be viewed at https://youtu.be/gXPFdFA_nS0.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
