Brother Ernest Machia preached Sunday from Luke 19:1-10. Zaccheus was a rich Jew and was chief tax collector in the city of Jericho. He was hated by the Jews because he collected taxes for the Romans and cheated his fellow Jews.
When Jesus came to Jericho, Zaccheus was determined to see him, so he climbed a tree. Jesus came right to him and told him that he was going to stay with him. Zaccheus was so touched by meeting Jesus that he trusted in him as Lord and decided to give away half his possessions to the poor and to pay back anyone he cheated four times over.
Jesus’ grace was sufficient for this lost man, and out of gratitude he restored the wrongs he had done.
Machia pointed out how Zaccheus was missing something in his life, though he was very wealthy, and he was determined to see Jesus. Jeremiah 29:13 says, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” Because he sought the Lord, Zaccheus found him and received salvation. Machia asked us to pose the question to ourselves: “Do I have a seeking heart?”
Jesus wants us to seek him, no matter our status in life, even a lowly tax collector. He will gladly meet us if we come to him.
Church service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
