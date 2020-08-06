The Lord’s table: 1st Corinthians 11:26-28 “For as often as you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death till he comes. But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of the bread and drink of the cup.”
When we come to the Lord’s table, it’s not a time to point out someone else’s sin but a time to ask Jesus to reveal to you those areas in your life that are not pleasing to Him. When coming to the table there is no room for pride. I heard an elderly gentleman once pray, “Lord, take your finger and stir around in my heart.”
When God stirs around in someone’s heart their life will never be the same. Jesus didn’t come just to stir our emotions but to change our lives. Jesus died on the cross, shedding his blood, paying the sin debt of mankind.
Today many are telling the creator, if you really love us, you will let us determine what sin is. Mankind has a sin problem. This Scripture gives us a command to proclaim the meaning of the cross until Jesus returns. Proclaiming the Lord’s death means that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.
The loving Savior brings hope to the hopeless, brings help to the helpless and brings forgiveness to the repentant. The message of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection needs to be proclaimed. Jesus came to seek and to save sinners. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
