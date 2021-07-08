“I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me.” (Galatians 2:20)
What is Paul talking about? He is talking about our union with Jesus as believers — the new you. When Jesus was on the cross, all our sins were placed on him and when we receive by faith this forgiveness, we are declared righteous. So why is it we still struggle against our sin nature?
The key is realizing that the Holy Spirit of God, who comes to indwell the believer, is the power we need to overcome the pull of the flesh.
Our life is no longer all about me. That old self has been crucified with Christ. In the last part of the passage from Galatians, “The life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself up for me.” Our heart’s desire becomes to be used of him and discover his purpose for our life. For in so doing, we discover we are perfectly put together — gifted for that unique purpose.
God has given us a mind, body and spirit with free will. He has provided this amazing, beautiful planet and everything we need. He has given us his word, revealing his loving heart, the pathway to a life of love, joy, fulfillment and eternal life. We all instinctively yearn for a purpose and to be loved forever unconditionally. He offers that: our new life in him. It is no longer I who live, but Christ in me.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., 856 Moscow Road; gracemoscow.org. Come be blessed by our new dynamite interim pastor Russ Rathier. Need prayer? Prayer team standing by at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
