The tiniest spark is visible in the dark, but darkness is never present in the light. John, Pastor Russ Rathier took us through the book of John to talk about sin. The way darkness is the enemy of light, sin is the enemy of life. But darkness and sin were both defeated at the cross.
God is light and there is no darkness in him. When we walk with him, we walk in that light. But, what about when we sin? People have different ideas of what sin is. They put levels on sin or judge one sin worse than another. But God does not. Sin is sin. Simply put, sin is the desire to have our way instead of God’s way.
