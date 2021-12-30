A savior has been born to you (Luke 2:11). No matter how many times we hear of the majesty and the glory of the Christmas story, it is still overwhelming. God loved each of us so much he became a baby, lived as a man and died an agonizingly cruel death as our redeemer, paying the penalty for all our sins. He came to offer salvation to whoever would receive it and to give us abundant life on earth through the power of the Holy Spirit.
He did not come as a judge, but a savior. Delivered from sin’s penalty, power and presence, we are preserved and saved forever in him.
Jesus came as Christ, to give us access into the very presence of almighty God. “For there is one God and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (Timothy 2:5). He is ever before the Father making intercession on our behalf.
Jesus also came as Lord. “Therefore, I urge you brothers to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God — this is your spiritual act of worship” (Romans 12:1).
The more we know Christ the more we love him, and he is worthy of all praise in heaven and on earth.
Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email gracemoscow.org or call 802-585-3343.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.