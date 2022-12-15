Living without compromise. That’s what Pastor Russ Rathier impressed upon us this morning. It’s all about listening and doing. Referring to James 1:22-27, Rathier encouraged us to become true disciples of Jesus Christ. True students of Christ do not just learn and memorize, they apply and live out what they learn.
God’s word applies to every aspect of our lives. Meditating on it makes us see things differently. As we peer into it, we see our shortcomings as well as how to remedy them. We see life how God wants us to live it. If we study God’s word and then act like the rest of the world, what kind of student would we be? A worthless one. It is only in total submission to his word that we can stand apart from this world and live a life without compromise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.