Brother Gerald Hunt preached this week on Revelation 1:1-20. In this passage, the glorified Christ appears to John and speaks with him to give him revelation about what is to come. John had known Jesus personally during his earthly ministry when Jesus appeared in his fleshly body.
Now John got to see him in his power and glory as the coming conqueror. Despite his awesome appearance, he tells the apostle not to be afraid. Since Jesus has risen from the dead and is alive forever, he holds “the keys of death and of Hades,” meaning that he conquered death itself.
In the vision, Jesus is in the midst of seven golden lampstands, representing seven churches. Hunt explained how a lampstand is there to hold the candle but is not the candle itself. We as the church are a lampstand that hold the candle, which is Jesus Christ, the light of the world. We are the holders of this light, and it is our mission to glorify him and share his love to everyone who is willing to listen, until his return.
“Behold, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him, even those who pierced Him; and all the tribes of the earth will mourn over Him. So, it is to be.” (Revelation 1:7)
Church service is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Bible study is Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
— Christopher Mann
