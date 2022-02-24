Pastor Russ Rathier this week preached from Hebrews 12:4-11, focusing on godly discipline. He used the analogy of a boat that occasionally needs to be pulled from the water and have the hull cleaned of barnacles, sanded and painted so it will sail better.
A believer also needs to sometimes be cleaned of “barnacles” (sin) so that she can run the race God has for her much better. God loves us as we are, but he loves us too much to leave us this way.
Rathier stressed how God’s disciplining of believers is not punishment. We usually think of discipline as a bad thing, but God uses discipline to teach and train us to be more like Christ. Much like a loving father disciplines his child so they know right from wrong and learn to live rightly, God disciplines his children. He prepares us for the next things that come in life and to complete his mission of sharing his gospel.
How we respond to God’s discipline is pivotal. We can resent it and become bitter, thus learning nothing. We can accept it grudgingly and miss out on the blessings that it brings. Or we can embrace it and enjoy the great blessings of becoming like Christ.
When hard times come, we should ask God what he is trying to teach us.
Join us for our weekly Tuesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.