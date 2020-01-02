Thoughts from guest preacher Ernest Machia:
Why is it we confidently get on a plane, train or automobile, believing and trusting in the promises and skills of man, but have a little problem trusting in the promises of the God of the universe?
It must be because we do not know him. If we really knew his heart and love for us, we would know he is worthy to be trusted with his promises and his plans for us. His Word is his message to us of his promises. For he is not a man who can lie. He is unchanging, omniscient, faithful and true and so are his promises.
We don't know what this next year holds for any of us, but we know in his Word he says, “For I know the plans I have for you, to bless you and give you a future and a hope (Jeremiah 29:11).
Worship at 10:30 a.m. gracemoscow.org.
— Sherry Bell