Pastor Russ Rathier preached on spiritual immaturity from Hebrews 5: 11-14. The passage speaks of how the Hebrews had become dull of hearing in their faith.
Though they had once been close to God and passionate for his Kingdom, they fell into spiritual regression. By neglecting the word and allowing worldly things to pull them away, many of them had drifted from Christ and became weak and dull, some even beginning to doubt the faith.
This can happen to believers today. When we seek the Lord and draw near to him through such things as reading and meditating on his work, fellowshipping with other believers and confessing and repenting of sin in our life, we grow stronger and become more like Christ.
This is the process of sanctification — maturing in our faith and becoming increasingly like our Lord and Savior. However, many Christians stop at justification, having been initially saved by Christ (thus justified), but do not grow as believers.
They are weak in their faith, not growing (becoming sanctified) and becoming increasingly like Christ, failing to live in the fullness of the power of the living Christ, which is the God-given promise to every believer.
We as believers need to be careful that we do not remain babies of the faith, but we need to seek and grow in the Lord, sharing what we have learned with others.
View Rathier’s sermon at youtu.be/hb13wIgKZdw.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.