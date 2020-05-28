Remember the scars; John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this, that to lay down one’s life for his friends.” Memorial Day, being a time with great gratitude, when we remember those who have given their lives in the line of duty for our country. We give thanks to God that we live in the greatest country in the world. A time of giving thanks for the sacrifices of those who have gone before us and a time of thanking God that there are still those that are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, so that we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we have in this great country.
However, the horrifying consequences of war leave scars that run deep into the human psyche. Whether you were on the winning side or the losing side, the scars remain. If you happened to be on the winning side, there is some solace in knowing that the scars were not in vain. Life is full of scars. There are times that the crushing blows of life seem too heavy to carry. We cry out why and we get empty answers.
Christians need to remember the scars of Jesus. 1 Peter 2:24 says, “Who himself bore our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness — by whose stripes you were healed.” Jesus gave his life so a repentant sinner can have eternal life in Heaven. His scars paid our debt. Gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy