Pastor Russ Rathier continued his message from the book of James, but the real power punch came from Micah 6:8: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.
James 4:11-12 tells us simply to not speak evil of one another or judge one another. Is that acting justly or mercifully? How humble are you if you are looking down on someone else, criticizing or condemning them? Remember, we all sin.
Many of us confuse discernment with judgement or criticism with correction. Be careful. We are to speak life into people, not condemnation. We need to be a culture of honor. When someone does wrong, do we really need to point it out to everybody? After all, they are not the law maker, law giver or judge. That is God’s job. We don’t need to shame them or shun them. We need to encourage them to repent, stand alongside them when they reap the consequences of their actions, and love and support them without being judgmental or an enabler.
Like Micah said, give mercy, give grace, but most important, submit to God. Let him guide you instead of you assuming his position because none of us can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.