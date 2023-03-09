Pastor Russ Rathier continued his message from the book of James, but the real power punch came from Micah 6:8: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.

James 4:11-12 tells us simply to not speak evil of one another or judge one another. Is that acting justly or mercifully? How humble are you if you are looking down on someone else, criticizing or condemning them? Remember, we all sin.

