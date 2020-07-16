What do you treasure? Matthew 6:21: “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
In this passage of Scripture, Jesus shares with his disciples that if you want to be his follower, you must be willing to forsake all.
Jesus does not want halfhearted allegiance. It is important for a believer to take an inventory of his heart on a regular basis. In verse 24 of this passage, Jesus shares that we cannot serve God and money.
A young man came to Jesus, asking what he must do to inherit eternal life. To the young man’s astonishment, Jesus told him to sell everything he had and give it to the poor. The young man left sorrowful, because he had great wealth.
Money is not the problem. It’s the love of money that gets us in trouble. It’s been said that Americans have little faith. They rely on the power of the dollar.
Jesus is making it crystal clear that he will not share his lordship with anyone or thing on planet Earth. Jesus told the young man to take up his cross and follow him. The young man asked God to take an inventory of his heart; however, he did not like what God revealed. He was not willing to make the adjustments needed to be a true follower of Jesus. In Jesus’ day, many could not accept this type of teaching.
— Pastor Doug Christy
