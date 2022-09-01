Pastor Steffan Jones of Pontardawe, Wales preached on Sunday from Daniel, chapter 3. This passage covers the story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, three faithful Jewish men who defy the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar’s edict to worship a statue. They refuse to bow down to the idol, choosing instead to honor the Lord, even though they will be thrown into a furnace. They are thrown into the furnace and the Lord miraculously saves them, sending the pre-incarnate Christ to be with them in the fire.
Nebuchadnezzar is amazed at their miraculous deliverance and gives glory to God and passes a new edict that no one may slander the God of Israel. He also promotes the three men.
Jones listed four key points to take away from this true story. One, we should be faithful in the little things. The three men trained themselves to honor God in the small things in life, which helped them to be faithful even when faced with death. The second was to be always prayerful in all things, as God hears our prayers and responds.
The third point is that we should be people of faith. These men had faith that God would deliver them in this life or the next. The last is that God’s presence will always be there, even in the flame.
Join us for Sunday service, 10:30 a.m.; weekly Bible study, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m; Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday women's Bible study at 10:30 a.m.
