Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Hebrews 12: 12-24. He encouraged us to “get strong” in the Lord. We have many trials that occur in life, so we must train ourselves to persevere through them. We can do this by keeping our focus on Christ and by practicing such practical spiritual discipline as daily Bible study, corporate worship and maintaining strong relationships with other believers.
Rathier further exhorted us to “get right.” Through his sacrifice for our sin on the cross, Christ afforded us a way to get right with God. When we are right with him, then we can live a faithful life of obedience to his commandments, which are for our betterment. This also helps us to be in right relationship with those around us as we pursue peace in our earthly relationships.
Lastly, Rathier encouraged us to “get bold.” We rightly respect and revere God as our Lord, but we need not be afraid of him. Our relationship with God is not like the Old Testament, where we were not able to approach him directly. Through his love for each of us, we can have a personal relationship with the Lord of all creation.
Join us next Sunday for a potluck lunch after service. Church service is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., and Bible study is every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
— Christopher Mann
