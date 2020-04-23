Matthew 6:33 — “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” In this passage of scripture, Jesus is dealing with a subject that most of us like to think someone else has, rather than me. Sometimes, those of us who like to consider ourselves spiritual would say things like, “I’m just being concerned,” or “I’m just considering my options,” or “I just don’t want to be caught off guard.”
Call it what you will, but worry for the Christian is a lack of trust in God. Jesus is telling the disciples, “Don’t let the cares of this life so consume you that all you can think about is your lack of resources to meet your needs.” It’s been said, “Anxiety is a thin stream of fear trickling through the mind. If encouraged, it cuts a channel into which all other thoughts are drained.”
All of us are facing challenging times and an uncertain future. Believers never face anything alone. We are at the top of God’s priority list. Jesus promises the believer, if you will seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness he will take care of you. A promise is no better than the one making it. When the creator of the cosmos tells us he will take care of it, that should settle it. Rather than worrying about self, let’s trust the savior for our future and spend more time praying for one another. Gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy