Jesus enters Jerusalem, Luke 19:38: “Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord. Peace in heaven and glory in the highest.”
This Scripture is known as the Triumphal Entry, Palm Sunday, the Passion Week or the Holy Week. However, one would prefer to refer to Jesus’s last week like this: “There had never been a week like it before or since.”
Not because it was hard-hitting, fast-paced, highly emotional, or that someone falsely accused loses his life that made it unique. What made this human suffering unique was the one who suffered; God’s only son paying the penalty for our sins so mankind can spend eternity in heaven with him.
Let us not be so turned inward, with all the anxiety, fear and emotion that the world is going through right now, that we discount the upward dependence. Could God be using this time to remind us of our mortality?
Could God be using this as a spiritual awakening to his creation? Could God be using this to show us where we place our hope and trust? Could God be saying, is mortal man still thinking mortal man can save himself?
My prayer is that when mankind finds their antidote, which I hope they find quickly, we will not miss what God is trying to show us.
Worship, when safe, is at 10:30 a.m.; gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy