Judge not, Matthew 7:1. Judge not, that you be not judged. This passage of Scripture is known as the “Sermon on the Mount” and it was obvious Jesus was not afraid to ruffle some feathers. This was straightforward teaching, right to the point. People like straightforward thinking, if it fits their point of view. This is one of our problems we have today, as our country tries to accommodate everyone’s point of view.

It is far too easy for the oppressed to become the oppressor, thinking out with the old and in with the new. What one may tout as liberation, in actuality, may become their domination. Unbeknownst to them, their thinking slowly begins to change and the things they abhorred in others, they are now perpetrating on other people. The accuser has become like the accused. This is the cord that Jesus was striking that day. Being judgmental is a dreadful sin and left unchecked, one will reap dire consequences. Jesus said, what we sow we reap. Jesus is saying, we are in danger of being judge when we become so close minded to others that we do not recognize we have become the judge, jury and executioner of them.

Here are three ways that Jesus was not forbidding judgment — by civil governments upon evildoers, by the church when unholy conduct occurs in the membership and by the way you judge you will be judged. Christians should make judgments and adjustments of themselves before judging others. Gracemoscow.org

— Pastor Doug Christy

