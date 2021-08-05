Sermon: “Our great high priest,” Hebrews 4:15-16.
Once a year on the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) the Jewish high priest, the mediator between God and the people, passed through the outer court behind the veil into the presence of God to offer blood sacrifices for the priests and people for their sins. Because the people sinned, this was repeated every year.
The high priest was a foreshadow of Jesus, who by means of his sacrificial death, burial, resurrection and ascension, passed through the heavenly places to the actual throne of God. Jesus was the sacrifice, whose blood covers all our sins. He was without spot and blemish. He knew no sin. His sacrifice was perfect and was once and for all.
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet was without sin.” (Hebrews 4:15)
The sin barrier between God and mankind has been removed. The veil in the temple separating sinful man from God was supernaturally torn from top to bottom at Jesus’ death. “We can now come boldly before his throne of grace, so that we may receive mercy and grace to help us in our time of need … anytime, anywhere, and in any situation.” (Hebrews 4:16)
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., 856 Moscow Road, Moscow. Call for prayer, a team is standing by.
— Sherry Bell
