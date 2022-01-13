Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this week from Acts 2:42-47, focusing on the question, “What is the church?” His first point was that the church is not a museum for saints. Sometimes churches can get so focused on routine that the church becomes more of a country club for believers instead of a Holy Spirit hospital.
The church is meant to function as a life-saving station, where hurting and lost people can be rescued. Members of the church should be willing to go out into the community to take the love of Christ to the lost and dying so that they can experience eternal life and know that God loves them.
Rathier also emphasized how the believers of the early church were focused on the apostles’ doctrine. Church is not a place to get together and just say what makes us feel good and sing kumbaya. It is important to dig into the Bible and see what it says about specific teachings, even when it is hard to hear. Through such spiritual fellowship as the Lord’s Supper, prayer and generally sharing life together, believers in the church can build up God’s kingdom as we serve him daily.
The video of the sermon can be viewed at youtu.be/O5q-mF2xLjw. Next Sunday is the second part of this sermon series.
— Christopher Mann
