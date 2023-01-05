This morning, guest speaker Chris Mann rang in the New Year with an evaluation of our motivation. We serve God when we serve others, but are we doing so in love? People can be motivated by many things but are they the right things?
When our motivation is wrong, our attitude will be wrong. What examples are we of a good God if we are serving with a bad attitude. Prideful, begrudging or despondent servants bring no glory to God. Our motivation needs to be love. Mann brought us to Corinthians 13, showing us that without love, no matter how great the act, nothing truly beneficial can come from it. Verses 4-8 tell us what love is: patient, kind, not envious, proud or self-seeking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.