In Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus does not ask or suggest, he commands us to “go and make disciples of all the nations.” Associate Pastor Gerald Hunt took us into the book of Acts today to give us a little bit of a reality check.
The world hates Jesus. If the world hates Jesus, then there is a strong possibility that when you present Jesus to people, many will turn away and some will even despise you. Surprised? Hunt took us to Acts chapter 13 to show us that Paul and Barnabas faced that very challenge. Everywhere they went, they preached the gospel and were met with a recurring theme: division and conflict. Some received their message joyfully, others were outraged. They were thrown out of cities, told not to speak their message of Jesus. They were threatened with jail, beatings and even death.
