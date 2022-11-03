Associate Pastor Gerald Hunt gave this week’s message from James 1. James, the half-brother of Jesus, became the leader of the church in Jerusalem shortly after Jesus’ death and resurrection.
James is giving instructions to the Christians how to live as followers of Christ in a world full of struggles and persecutions. It is a timeless and practical message for us today.
James tells us to “count it all joy,” when we face trials of many kinds. We know that the trying or testing of our faith develops patience and we must allow perseverance to finish its work so that we may be mature and complete.
How can we count it as joy? Because God is working it all together for good and does not waste any of our suffering, he uses it to strengthen, mature, purify and conform us into the image of Jesus.
What a great comfort to know God does not abandon us in our trials and sufferings. He gives us wisdom to find our way through every trial. We must ask him, trusting in his purpose, and believing that he is faithful and worthy
Join this family of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday night Bible study 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prayer meeting 6:30 p.m., and Thursday women’s Bible study at 10:30 a.m. More information at gracemoscow.org.
