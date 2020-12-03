“We have this treasure in jars of clay,” 2 Corinthians 4:7-18.

What is this scripture talking about? What treasure, in what jars? Paul is referring to the Holy Spirit as the treasure; we are the jars of clay.

The significance of this cannot be over-emphasized, for as a believer the Holy Spirit is the power of God working in and through us. And oh, how we need to acknowledge and rely upon the power of God in our lives today.

In this chapter, Paul talks about being “hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”

He calls this “light and momentary troubles.” He could say that because he knew his suffering was temporary and his eyes were on the eternal.

No matter the circumstances the peace and love of God quiets our soul. We cannot and do not rely upon our own strength, but upon the power of this “treasure in jars of clay.” Through it all we are being renewed day by day — producing much thanksgiving to the glory of God.

Sunday worship, 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 6 p.m.

— Sherry Bell

