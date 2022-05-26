Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Galatians 2:11-16. In this passage, Peter was with Paul and gentile believers. Later, certain Jewish believers came, and Peter withdrew from the gentiles because he feared criticism from the circumcision group.
Other believers followed Peter’s erroneous example and stopped associating with the believers. Paul knew what Peter and the other believers were doing was hypocritical, so he confronted Peter to show him his error.
The circumcision group believed that people had to become Jews and follow the Old Testament law to be saved in addition to receiving Jesus as Lord and Savior. As Paul corrected Peter, he reminds him that no one is saved by the works of the law. Salvation comes only through faith in Jesus.
Rathier reminded us that the law and the commandments were given to show us our need for a savior. Jesus left heaven and came to Earth and fulfilled the entire law. He then paid the price for all our sins when he willingly died on the cross. He will gladly remove our sin as far as the east is from the west if we are willing to receive him as Lord and Savior and repent of our sins. Be freed today.
The church schedule is as follows: worship, Sunday, 10:30 a.m.; Bible study, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.; prayer meeting, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.; women’s Bible study, Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
