Grace Bible Church is pleased to officially welcome Pastor Russ Rathier as its full-time pastor. Rathier and his wife, Julie, have served in an interim pastoral role at our church for most of 2021 and have done a wonderful job. We are excited to see how God will use them both in the coming years to bless the Moscow and greater Stowe area.
Rathier spoke this week from Hebrews 7:20-28. This passage continues to focus on the transition from the old covenant to the new covenant under the priesthood of Christ. The old covenant, though good, was imperfect and temporary. The law’s purpose was to demonstrate our sinfulness and inability to keep it, while pointing us to the Savior, Jesus Christ, who is the fulfillment of the law.
Many Levitical priests were needed to serve during the old covenant because they would eventually die. Jesus is the new high priest, being both holy and sinless. He serves continually, having conquered death and sin through his work on the cross and the empty tomb.
Jesus can save us completely and forever, having sacrificed himself once and for all time. No one else can save completely. The pastor emphasized how there are many ways to Jesus, but only one way to God, and that is through Jesus. His gift to us is eternal life with the Father if we are willing to repent and believe in him.
The sermon can be viewed at youtu.be/rdmN23Vy0d8.
— Christopher Mann
