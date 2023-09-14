There are now over eight billion people in this world. That’s eight billion voices, eight billion opinions. So, what is it that distinguishes us from that eight billion?
Pastor Russ Rathier spoke Sunday from 1 John 3:11-24, and according to these verses, it is love that distinguishes us from the world. This is no ordinary love. This is the love of Jesus that reigns in our hearts.
It can be seen clearly by the way we love selflessly and live righteously. But are we? Are we willing to lay down our lives for another? Are we willing to give when someone is in need, without prejudice or expectation?
As followers of Christ, we should be. Afterall, didn’t Christ love us when we were undeserving of that love? Did he not lay down his life so that we may live? Selfless love is not just love in words, but in action.
The mark of a true believer is that they love with the love of Jesus. What makes us stand out from the eight billion voices and opinions? We hear the one voice and the one opinion of the one true god and live and love by it.
