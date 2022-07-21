Pastor Russ Rathier preached this week from Galatians 4: 21-31. This passage presents the difference between being under the law (the old covenant) and being free in Christ (the new covenant). As was previously preached, the law was good to show us our lostness.
After having been saved, the law can help to remind us of how much we need Christ’s grace. Living under the law is about performance — doing the right things and not doing the wrong things. The Apostle Paul compared those trying to live under the old covenant to being figurative descendants of Hagar, Abraham’s slave woman who gave birth to his son, Ishmael. Like them, those under the law would always remain slaves to the law and a list of do’s and don’ts.
