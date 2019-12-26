Ernest Machia spoke Sunday from Matthew 1:18-25, which tells of the birth of Jesus. We are all familiar with the story of how the God of the universe became a baby, was born in a stable to a young unwed mother, and the responsibility of both mother and baby was placed in the hands of a humble carpenter named Joseph.
Joseph had a royal lineage; he was a descendant of King David. The Bible doesn’t say much about him, but from what little we know he must have been the strong,silent type: gentle, kindhearted, diligent, dependable, hard-working, and a man devoted to pleasing God.
Joseph was a righteous man and Mary was pledged to marry him. When he was told she was with child, he planned to divorce her quietly. The law called for the stoning of both parties involved in illicit sexual relationships. As he considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and told him ,“Do not be afraid to take to you Mary as your wife because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit.” He was told that they were to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins. They will call him Immanuel — which means, “God with us.”
When he awoke from the dream he took Mary home. He became Mary’s advocate, her defender and stood beside her. He covered Mary and Jesus with love. Joseph was a good, godly and giving man. He was not one of importance in the world’s perspective, had no material abundance, but he was the perfect earthly father for the Son of God. It’s not the abundance of earthly provision that matters most; it is the abundance of love and godliness.
We are honored to have you join us each Sunday at 10:30. Moscow Road, Moscow, Vt.
— Sherry Bell