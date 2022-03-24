As Pastor Russ Rathier continues the study in Hebrews 13:1-6, we come to the topic of faith lived through the love of God.
We are admonished to keep on loving each other in brotherly love, and what a joy and gift this is. We are made for relationship and fellowship and the love we have for one another in the family of God is one of the sweetest gifts we enjoy. It requires our attention to the needs of others, using our God-given gifts to serve.
Because of the love of God in our hearts, it comes rather naturally. We enjoy just being together showing hospitality with genuine caring concern and opening our hearts and homes is an outflow, and the blessings are returned. In this Scripture we are reminded to “entertain strangers for in so doing some have entertained angels.”
Rathier reminds us to stay aware of the inestimable value and divine purpose and plan God has for each life, and to remain alert to the unseen spiritual battle warring against us, as well as our own pride, intolerance or impatience. But thanks be to God, as we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive all our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Are you looking for a church that loves people and preaches the pure word of God? God is doing a new work here, and you are cordially invited to join us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Weekly Bible study is held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, prayer meeting Wednesdays start at 6:30 p.m.
The church is holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.
— Sherry Bell
