Is your local school looking for a great guest speaker? Would students in your town be interested in a field trip to learn how electricity gets delivered across northern Vermont?
Vermont Electric Co-op staff is available to come speak to students and are also available to give tours of their facility in Johnson, said Amanda Zay, senior human resource generalist at the utility.
Options include class visits; a VEC facility tour; or field trips, where stops would include solar arrays, a battery storage facility, distribution substation and utility headquarters.
Any of these options can be tailored to any grade from K-12 to emphasize certain educational goals or subjects. For instance, each could focus on electricity generation and transmission, safety, electricity career opportunities, electricity policy or other themes.
Information: 802-730-5709 or azay@vermontelectric.coop.