This weekend we celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent. Our pastor, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich, or our parochial vicar, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, will celebrate the vigil Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The Gospel reading this Sunday, Matthew 1:18-24, demonstrates how Jesus opened his heart to the Lord just as Mary had done at the Annunciation. Through their obedience and faith, the world would gain a savior and God would be with us in both flesh and spirit.
See the schedule for the weekday Masses in the Sunday bulletin, or in the church narthex, or online at catholichurch-stowe.net. Fr. Joseph often begins Adoration at 7:30 a.m. before weekday Mass.
New Year’s Eve Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The Solemnity of Mary will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.
Blessed Sacrament holds an ongoing food collection for the Lamoille Community Food Share, which serves households throughout the county. Donors can place nonperishable items or checks made out to Food Share in the large basket in back of the church.
— Lisa McCormack