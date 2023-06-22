Second collection on June 17 and 18 is Peter’s Pence.
The Vermont Right to Life Committee is hosting a birth-day picnic to celebrate the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 24, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. Savannah Craven of Students for Life will be one of the speakers at the event. Pack a picnic lunch, bring family and friends and a lawn chair. There will be speakers, games, prizes, music and more. We hope to see you there.
The annual Diocesan Family Day Mass is Sunday, July 9, 12:15 p.m., at St. Anne’s Shrine.
Lamoille County Food Share has seen an increase in people asking for help. Please donate to the basket in the back of the church. Be mindful of the expiration dates as donating something that has expired helps no one. You may also send a check to LCFS, P.O. Box 173, Morrisville VT 05661, or visit their website to donate online. Wish list items: peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, pasta, cereal. Other items needed include toiletries, tissues, cleaning products, diapers, feminine products, pet food, etc.
Note the office will be closed Wednesday, June 28, and Friday, June 30.
SoulCore will be held on Friday, June 23 and 30, 9:15 a.m.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
