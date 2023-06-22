Second collection on June 17 and 18 is Peter’s Pence.

The Vermont Right to Life Committee is hosting a birth-day picnic to celebrate the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 24, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. Savannah Craven of Students for Life will be one of the speakers at the event. Pack a picnic lunch, bring family and friends and a lawn chair. There will be speakers, games, prizes, music and more. We hope to see you there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.