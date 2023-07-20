Lamoille County Food Share has seen an increase in people asking for help. Please donate to the basket in the back of the church. Be mindful of the expiration dates as donating something that has expired helps no one. You may also send a check to LCFS, P.O. Box 173, Morrisville VT 05661, or visit their website to donate online.
Wish list items include peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, pasta and cereal. Other items needed are toiletries, tissues, cleaning products, diapers, feminine products and pet food.
