The Church dedicates the month of October in honor of St. Joseph. It is also a month we are encouraged to pray the rosary. Our Pastor, Fr. Jon, has planned a way that we are going to meditate on the four mysteries of joy, luminous, suffering and glorious.
We are going to meditate on each of these mysteries every other week to remind us what we already know about the rosary and the mysteries. Everyone is invited to join in saying the rosary and confessions on Mondays, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament and Tuesdays, from 6-7 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. For more information about praying the Rosary, visit rosarycenter.org
The church is currently planning its CCD program for 2020-2021. If you would like to help, contact Christina DeRuzza at 253-1542.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. and the church is open daily for private prayer.
Mass intentions are available throughout 2020. If you would like a Mass intention for a deceased or living loved one, anniversary or someone who is ill, contact Phyllis via email at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org or contact the office at 253-7536.
Every Sunday will be Food Shelf Sunday. We are collecting non-perishable items for the Lamoille Food Share. Bring a food donation to Mass or any time during the week. The collection box is in the back of the church.
This Sunday we celebrate the Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Matthew 22:15-21.
— Lisa McCormack
