The sanctuary lamp burned this week in loving memory of Michael George Mahan.
Special thank you to all our community members, parents, priests, teachers, and kiddos that helped make Totus Tuus a huge success.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 10:07 am
Chicken Curry for a Cause is Wednesday, Aug 9. Support those affected by the flood and order chicken curry for pickup, 4-5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken curry, potatoes, fried rice, paratha and a dessert for $15. Pickup available at either BSC (blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org, 802-253-7536) or Most Holy Name (mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, 802-888-3318). RVSP by Aug. 6.
Sixty years ago, the fathers of the Second Vatican Council expressed a desire that the entire church join in offering praise to God in the Divine Office. The council encouraged praying the hours in common whenever possible. The International Commission on English in the Liturgy spent several years translating the nearly 300 Latin hymns of the Divine Office, and the commission proposed melodies suited to each text — including the Gregorian chant melodies of the Liber hymnarius as well as public domain tunes.
The “Divine Office Hymnal’ is now available at giamusic.com.
Upcoming events include coffee hour, Sunday, Aug. 13, after the 8 a.m.Mass; Assumption vigil Mass, Monday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m., and an Assukmption Mass, Tuesday, Aug. 15, at noon.
— Elisabeth Ortiz
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
