Join us Fridays at 9:15 a.m. for SoulCore, an apostolate that integrates the prayers of the rosary with core strengthening movements to nourish body and soul. Bring a mat, water and weights. SoulCore is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.

Join us for Totus Tuus 2023, “Jesus Saves.” The high school program is July 23-27, 6-8:30 p.m. A kindergarten to grade eight program is July 24-28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration forms are available at tinyurl.com/4k89uxt8. Students are provided with snack and lunch each day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.