Join us Fridays at 9:15 a.m. for SoulCore, an apostolate that integrates the prayers of the rosary with core strengthening movements to nourish body and soul. Bring a mat, water and weights. SoulCore is self-paced and can be modified for any ability.
Join us for Totus Tuus 2023, “Jesus Saves.” The high school program is July 23-27, 6-8:30 p.m. A kindergarten to grade eight program is July 24-28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration forms are available at tinyurl.com/4k89uxt8. Students are provided with snack and lunch each day.
Would your ninth to 12th grader like to be a Totus Tuus counselor? This could fulfill community service hours or just look great on college applications.
There’s also at Totus Tuus T-shirt contest this year with the theme “Jesus Saves,” which honors the Sorrowful Mysteries. Enter as an individual or family. One submission per person. Send submissions to totustuustshirt@vermontcatholic.org through April 15. Winners will be announced in May. First place receives a $100 gift card and have their design featured on the Diocesan t-shirt. Second place receives a $50 gift card.
• April 6, Holy Thursday Mass: 7:30 p.m.
• April 7, Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion 7, 3 p.m.
• April 8, Easter vigil, 7:30 p.m.
• April 9, Easter Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Masses
• April 16, religious education class, 4 p.m.
• April 16, youth group, 4 p.m., Most Holy Name of Jesus, Morrisville
