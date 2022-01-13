Starting the week of Jan. 17, daily Mass and Adoration on Tuesdays will be permanently moved to 7:30 a.m. Fr. Sahaya Paul Sebastian’s office hours will be moved to Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9:30 a.m. the Diocesan Mass for Life, will be at St. Augustine Parish in Montpelier. There will be a Rosary for Life at 9 a.m. Immediately following Mass there will be a rally for life presented by Vermont Right to Life. Presentations on Proposition 5 are offered with a catered luncheon to follow at the Governor’s Ballroom of the Capitol Plaza Hotel. The cost is $20.
Family Faith Formation is excited to offer a ski event. On Sunday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. you can meet Fr. Jon Schonobrich and Fr. Sebastian at Spruce. Family Faith Formation class meets from 4:30-6 p.m. Youth group meets at 5 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville.
The giveaway book this year is “Life is Messy.” Pick up a copy, or as many as you would like to share.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 6-6:30 p.m. the Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary and Immaculate Heart of Mary parishes offer a French-Canadian dinner for take-out. The menu consists of tourtiere (meat pie), pea soup, mashed potatoes and green beans. Meals can be picked up at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary’s Parish Hall in Richmond and are $12. Orders can be placed online or contact Paul Niekrewicz at 802-316-8791.
Blessed Sacrament Mass and the sacraments is on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is Monday at noon, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday at 8:30 a.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation is on Saturday at 3:30-4 p.m., during Adoration before weekday Masses, or by appointment. The church is open daily for private prayer. With coronavirus cases rising in our area, we thank you for being respectful of others at Mass.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Confessions are Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon.
— Lisa McCormack
