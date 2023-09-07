The second collection for Sept. 9 and 10 is fuel.
Joseph Dutton Guild convened in Hawaii on Aug. 24. The board added Lynn Altadonna, Blessed Sacrament Church parishioner, to the board. More info can be found at josephdutton.org.
The guild’s mission is as follows: “With the grace of God and through our awareness, devotion, and support, our mission is to promote the Cause of Canonization of the Servant of God Joseph Dutton that will lead, if it be God’s will, to the beatification and canonization of the Servant of God. We are also seeking to make people more aware of the dedication and service of the Servant of God Joseph Dutton to the poor and abandoned, thus encouraging them to imitate his lively faith and active charity.”
It’s Christmas choir time. We need to know who will be singing with us for Christmas. Rehearsals will start in October for the midnight Mass or 10 a.m. Christmas morning, depending on members’ preferences. Email bscstowemusic@gmail.com if interested.
The Vermont Christianity and the Arts Conference is Saturday, Sept. 23 at the church. Information and registration can be found at vermontchristianityarts.org. Learn about songwriting, poetry, memoir writing and many more artistic endeavors. Work on your own craft or start a new hobby, combining your faith and passion.
Upcoming events include:
• SoulCore: Fridays, Sept. 15 and 22, 9:15 a.m.
• Religious education: Sunday, Sept. 17, 4-5:30 p.m.
— Elisabeth Ortiz, music director
