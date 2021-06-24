Join us at the parish center this Sunday, June 27, after the 10:30 Mass for a thank you and farewell gathering for our Father Joseph who will soon be returning to Nigeria. It will be a potluck luncheon. If your last name begins with A-M, bring a luncheon entrée, and if last name begins with N-Z bring a salad, side or appetizer. Desserts are already donated.
There will be a basket for cards. Volunteers are still needed. If you would like to help organize, contact Phyllis at blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org.
Totus Tuus summer camp takes place June 26-July 2. Keep our young teachers in your prayers: Cale Bombardier (seminarian), Ellie Packer, Joseph Brooks and Julie Sulva. Thank you to the Olsens and Wrights for hosting our teachers this year.
Want to help with Totus Tuus? Do you like to cook, bake or make gift baskets? There’s something to utilize all of our talents. You can sign up directly online at signupgenius.com/ go/30e0e44aead2ca0f94-totus or contact Christina DeRuzza at cjpatoine@hotmail.com, 253-1542.
The Blessed Sacrament parish picnic will be held Sunday, July 11, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass and will be catered by Black Diamond BBQ. More details to follow.
We need hosts for our second Sunday coffee hour. Are you willing to host a coffee hour at the parish hall just once or twice a year? You can choose to host after the 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Mass. It’s simple and you can be reimbursed for expenses. To volunteer, text 802-272-4497 or email joanna.bisceglio@gmail.com
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
This Sunday we celebrate the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The gospel reading is Mark 5: 21-43.
— Lisa McCormack
