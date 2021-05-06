Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Friday, noon on Tuesday, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The church is open daily for private prayer.
As of July 1, Fr. Joseph will return to his home diocese of Onitsha, Nigeria. Like so many of our extern priests who serve the people of Vermont so faithfully, bringing the sacraments and enriching our diocese with different cultural backgrounds, Fr. Joseph has been a true gift to us. His priestly ministry and his prayerful example for these two years we’ve been assigned together has inspired in our parishes a deeper love for the Eucharistic Jesus.
His care for serving our home-bound parishioners reveals the heart of a good shepherd, tending to the needs of the sheep. In the coming weeks a thanksgiving reception will be planned and dates will be announced.
Blessed Sacrament Church will hold its annual spring blood drive on May 13 from noon-5 p.m. As people receive their COVID vaccinations blood supplies are starting to drop. The vaccine doesn’t defer you from donating if you feel well the day of the blood drive. Donating blood will not change the vaccines efficacy either.
The Red Cross is currently in an urgent need for all blood types, especially O and B types. For an appointment, call Kathleen Luce at 802-557-7474 or go to redcrossblood.org.
Registration for Totus Tuus (totally yours), a summer catechetical youth program for grades 1 through 8, is open. It will be held in person, 7 to 9 p.m., June 27 to July 1 (high school) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 28 to July 2 (grade school) at Blessed Sacrament. The cost is $60 per student for grades 1 through 8 and $25 per family for grades 9 through 12, with a maximum cost of $150 per family. For more information, or to register, visit vermontcatholic.org.
If you have a second home or apartment where our Totus Tuus teachers can stay, contact Christina DeRuzza (cjpatoine@hotmail.com). We need separate locations for two male and two female teachers. Due to COVID, this year we cannot host teachers in the house where our families are residing.
We are so pleased to announce Blessed Sacrament has collected $3,700 for the Dioceses of Onitsha, Nigeria. Thank you all so much for your generosity.
This Sunday we celebrate the sixth Sunday of Easter. The gospel reading is John 15:9-17.
— Lisa McCormack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.