Ascension Masses will take place Thursday, May 26, at noon at Blessed Sacrament, and at noon and 5 p.m. with Adoration at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus.
Would you like to walk where Jesus walked? Join Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Ben Holdren for a Holy Land Tour, Feb. 26 to March 8, 2023. Tekton Ministries has been leading Catholic pilgrimages to the Holy Land for more than 20 years. Participants will visit more than 50 sites and daily Mass and time for reflection are an important part of each day’s experience.
For more information, visit tektonministries.org/tekton-registration-form.
Pews from St. John and St. Gabriel churches are available at Most Holy Name of Jesus by donation. Call the office at 802-888-3318 if interested in picking one or more up. They should be available by the end of this week.
The Steubenville Conference this year is entitled “Fearless” and will take place July 29-31 in Springfield, Mass. It is open to all students entering grade 9 through graduating seniors. The $300 cost covers transportation, hotel, meals and a T-shirt. Contact Sabrina Rossi or Christina DeRuzza if you have any questions.
The next SoulCore class takes place, Saturday, May 28, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the parish hall on May 28. Starting in June, classes will take place on Saturdays at 9 a.m. The workout is self-paced; you can join us to pray on a chair or modify the workout in any way to suit your comfort level.
Freewill donation supports our offering this program. Bring a floor mat, water and rosary. Hand weights are optional.
Blessed Sacrament celebrates Mass and the sacraments on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Mass is celebrated at noon on Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Sacrament of Reconciliation from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, during Adoration before weekday Mass, or by appointment.
The church is open daily for private prayer.
The parish office is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Confessions, blessing of an article, and visits are available Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon.
— Lisa McCormack
